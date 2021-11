Former political prisoner and authoritarian regimes expert Ai Weiwei appeared on PBS Friday, warning Americans that authoritarianism has already invaded the country. PBS host Margaret Hoover asked Weiwei if he believes Donald Trump is an authoritarian. "If you are authoritarian, you have to have a system supporting you," replied Weiwei.They use the same ideology and same methodology, even the same vocabulary, and reach the same goal," Fleet said. China's Cultural Revolution occurred between 1966 and 1976 with the explicit goal of punishing supporters of capitalism that Mao Zedong claimed had infiltrated China.