Things fall apart; the centre cannot hold;

Mere anarchy is loosed upon the world,

The blood-dimmed tide is loosed, and everywhere

The ceremony of innocence is drowned;

The best lack all conviction, while the worst

Are full of passionate intensity.

James David Banker is an attorney and writer. He studied linguistics at Cambridge, law at Stanford, and philosophy in the Special Forces. You can follow him on Twitter @jdbanker1

"Nobody is more dangerous than he who imagines himself pure in heart," wrote James Baldwin, "for his purity, by definition, is unassailable." This observation has been confirmed many times throughout history.The ideological justification for the revolution was to purge the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), and the nation more broadly, of impure elements hidden in its midst: capitalists, counter-revolutionaries, and "representatives of the bourgeoisie."The Cultural Revolution commenced in spirit when Mao published a letter indicting a number of Party leaders on May 16, 1966. But it was a seemingly minor event nine days later that ignited the revolution in effect: a young philosophy professor at Peking University named Nie Yuanzi placed a "big-character poster" (a handwritten propaganda sheet featuring large Chinese characters) on a public bulletin board denouncing the university president and others in the administration as bourgeois revisionists. Mao immediately endorsed her protest, which set off a chain reaction of student revolt that swept through China. Students were encouraged to create big-character posters exposing their own teachers, officials, and even parents.The viciousness of these sessions rapidly intensified. Students beat, spat upon, and tortured — in horrifically creative ways — their often elderly teachers and professors. In one case, students demanded their biology professor stare at the sun with wide open eyes. If he blinked or looked away, they beat him. Even middle and elementary school students participated in the struggle sessions, sometimes beating their teachers to death with sticks and belt buckles.These students were labeled "rotten eggs" and were fair game for the same treatment meted out to their parents. The current president of the People's Republic of China, Xi Jinping, endured this fate. He was only 15 years old when his father, a loyal Maoist and one-time propaganda chief, was purged, his sister executed, and his own mother forced to denounced Xi as a reactionary.But they could not escape by being bystanders.Mao's decision to use China's youth as his vanguard was, by fortune or foresight, instrumental to the revolution's initial success.Simply put, they are natural philistines.Conformity and intolerance of dissent followed naturally. When students were not attending rallies and struggle sessions, they spent endless hours studying and discussing Mao's Little Red Book. As Lu Li'an, a former Red Guard, explained , "We were taught only about revolution so when we read the works of propaganda literature we really wanted to be at the head, at the vanguard of revolutionary history." With undeveloped mental immune systems, their soft skulls were fertile ground for Mao's secular Manichaeism. Manichaeism reduces society, with all the diversity and complexity of human experience, to a blunt dichotomy: light and darkness, good and evil, right and wrong, radical and reactionary. "There is no middle way!" became a popular slogan.The Red Guards' purity of mind — their youthful capacity for learning and openness to new ideas — also proved useful to Mao.Sometimes the results were comical.More often, the results were horrific.Eating human flesh became a macabre proof of loyalty.Although educators and intellectuals were primary targets of the revolution, they bore some responsibility, by acts of commission or omission, for creating the conditions of its possibility.Political rallies and self-criticism sessions had become a regular feature of Maoist thought-reform campaigns.Ji Xianlin, a professor of languages at Peking, detailed how eagerly the teachers and intellectuals had supported these campaigns. In his memoir, The Cowshed, Memories of the Chinese Cultural Revolution , Ji writes with regret of his own "aptitude in crowd behavior." He had been a true believer in Maoism and willingly persecuted other intellectuals during the Socialist Education Movement in 1957.A year into the Cultural Revolution, he found himself denounced by friends, colleagues, and students. Already in his late fifties, he was imprisoned with other intellectuals in a cowshed with former students as his sadistic prison guards. He was forced to endure constant struggle sessions and beaten and tormented mercilessly by his colleagues and Red Guards.Eventually, even Mao acknowledged that the situation was spiraling out of control. In 1967, the People's Liberation Army (PLA) was ordered to suppress the Red Guards, and they did so with great brutality.(including Nie Yuanzi, the young professor who had hung the first big-character poster at Peking University). After the Red Guards were contained, the intensity of the Cultural Revolution declined. It officially ended with Mao's death in 1976.The word "revolution" connotes turning, cycling, revolving. Cycles (and perhaps revolutions) are inescapable in nature, the laws of which command, with unbroken precedent, that the young will succeed the old. The Cultural Revolution, however, was deeply defective.Hence, its pursuit ensured no end to struggle. More insidiously, the target of purification — the enemy, the disease, the rot — was internal. External threats are visible. They announce themselves by flag, appearance, ethos, and the like. The internal threat is hidden.Show trials, struggle sessions, and inquisitions satisfy the ideology's existential need for conflict by creating enemies out of comrades.As each confession validated the Red Guards' paranoia, the revolution mutated into something like an autoimmune disorder that attacks what it is meant to protect. This was, in fact, what the CCP's Central Committee concluded about the Cultural Revolution in 1981.which they judged responsible for "the most severe setback and the heaviest losses suffered by the Party, the state, and the people since the founding of the People's Republic."The revolution's descent into anarchy and violence calls to mind the first stanza of W.B. Yeats' famous poem "The Second Coming," which begins with the "Turning and turning in the widening gyre." For the Cultural Revolution it reads like prophecy, a forewarning of what transpires when a people, united around a single unassailable vision, finds its enemies by turning inwards. With no competing visions or ability to self-correct, the turning continues, the gyre widens, and soon:Much has been written recently about the excesses of political polarization and the prevalence of an "us versus them" mentality in politics. The Cultural Revolution, however, offers a chilling example of the dangers of an excess of political homogeneity. To be sure, Maoism preached the Manichean gospel of good versus evil. But all were agreed that Maoism was correct, even (sometimes especially) those who were purged. Conflicts were only over who practiced the purest version of the ideology, not over competing doctrines — because there were none. It was this lack of a distinguishable "us" and "them," that drove the revolution to turn inward in search of enemies and impurities.In liberal democracies, by contrast, purity politics may occur within factions and parties. But the real competition is between conflicting political values and ideologies, all of which provide the productive tension that drives social progress.Elections, among other things, act as self-correcting mechanisms: a party that purges its impure elements inevitably strengthens its competition. This limits the potential depravity and destructiveness of purity politics, which was not the case in China.Nevertheless, the instinct to conform and to be accepted by our peers is strong within us all — especially the young. When the undercurrents of popular culture pull us towards conformity, democracy alone is no cure. Nor is it enough to preach tolerance: there must also exist a multiplicity of views to tolerate. When we tell ourselves and teach our children that "diversity is our strength," it can sound a lot like dogma. Even so, it is a dogma worth supporting if it is intended to extoll diversity of thought and opinion; a diversity that rewards contrarians who reject the safety of the herd, and those who embody the spirit of dissent, nonconformity, and individualism.1 John Bowman. (2005) Columbia Chronologies of Asian History and Culture. p73.2 Ji Xianlin, and Chenxin Jiang. (2016) The Cowshed: Memories of the Chinese Cultural Revolution. p18.