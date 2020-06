© Twitter / @Pdx_resistance

A group of demonstrators in Portland has torn down a statue of Thomas Jefferson in front of a school bearing his name, fanning the flames of a growing cultural divide in the US as activists target landmarks deemed racist.Videos show the group tugging on the ropes, eventually sending the statue falling onto the concrete steps in front of the school.The crowd then cheers as a man, apparently armed with an ax, strikes the bronze Jefferson several times. There were similar celebrations on Twitter."Awww, poor guy tripped and fell," joked one comment. "Thoughts and prayers," read a similarly sarcastic Twitter reply.Others argued that the "vandals and rioters" were doing a disservice to "legitimate" protests against racism.Protests following the death of Minneapolis resident George Floyd at the hands of police have led to other acts of vandalism. Confederate statues and monuments paying tribute to Christopher Columbus have been attacked and toppled in several cities across the country.