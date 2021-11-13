Society's Child
WaPo columnist suggests the unvaccinated should be prosecuted
The Post Millennial
Sat, 13 Nov 2021 00:11 UTC
"Is there a point at which the 'unvaccinated' need to be prosecuted?" the columnist asked.
Weingarten has been vocal in recent months about those who have decided not to get the vaccine, writing tweets and columns about those who decided not to do so.
In one tweet on October 30, Weingarten wrote on Twitter that "The 'vaccine hesitant' are selfish idiots whose selfish idiocy is killing people but we are not allowed to say that because why?"
In a September 9 column, he equated those who are "vaccine hesitant to the person on the highway that speeds up as a person attempts to pass them in the neighboring lane.
"He was exactly the kind of an idiot who is an anti-vaxxer. Absolutely certain of his 'right' to do something, and obnoxiously protective of it, and oblivious to the damage he might be causing," Weingarten wrote on the man who refused to let him pass.
Weingarten though has expressed doubts about the vaccine and the speed in which the Trump administration had proposed it would be issued to the public.
In a November 24, 2020 tweet, Weingarten asked Twitter: "Okay, would you get the vaccine if it involved four days of intense, firehose diarrhea, a day of projectile vomiting, and a month of urinary incontinence and two months of sexual impotence?" referring to early on claims of harsh side effects of the vaccine.
66.6 percent of respondents said no to the question.
In another snarky column, Weingarten asked a theoretical physicist if the Trump administration's "Warp Speed" title to the operation was physically possible.
"So, this warp speed thing! Going at warp speed — literally at, or faster than, the speed of light — how fast can the president bring this project in? Might it be done already?" Weingarten asked Sean Carroll, a theoretical physicist at Cal Tech.
"Warp speed is physically impossible. It is unfeasible based on absolutely everything we know about the laws of physics. I am 99.99 percent confident of that," Carroll responded.
Weingarten jokingly stated that "surely, that can't be true! The president said it!" Adding that the phrase had appeared on Star Trek.
He then moved on to the idea of Wormholes, "to save the president's terminology," but Carroll disproved that claim as well.
Americans across the country have been protesting vaccine mandates, stating that it violates an individual's right to make medical decisions for themselves.
Most recently in Los Angeles, thousands of protestors gathered outside Los Angeles City Hall on Monday to protest the vaccine mandate for all city workers that went into effect that day.
"I'm here to show support for the men and women in law enforcement, the firefighters, those working in sanitation ... who are here not so much against being vaccinated, or the vaccine, but they're against being forced to do so by our local government," commented Moses Castillo, a retired ex-detective with the LAPD.
The rally was organized by the group Firefighters 4 Freedom, which was dubbed "A March for Freedom." It was attended by firefighters, police officers, electrical workers, sanitation workers, and city government employees, according to KTLA 5.