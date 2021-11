© Steven Ferdman via Getty Images



"They have literally cost millions of lives."People who spread "misinformation" about COVID-19 vaccines are "criminals," according to the CEO of Pfizer.During an appearance at the globalist Washington D.C.-based think tank Atlantic Council, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla blamed a "very small" group of people for circulating information that leads to people being vaccine hesitant."The only thing that stands between the new way of life and the current way of life is, frankly, hesitancy to vaccinations," he said.As we previously highlighted , the UK government is trying to pass a new law that would jail people who post "false information" about vaccines for two years.A similar process is in play when it comes to those who question the official dogma spewed by climate change technocrats.Before long, people won't just receive social media bans for questioning orthodoxy, they'll just be sent straight to prison.