Society's Child
People who spread "misinformation" about COVID-19 vaccines are "criminals," says Pfizer CEO
Summit News
Tue, 09 Nov 2021 00:01 UTC
People who spread "misinformation" about COVID-19 vaccines are "criminals," according to the CEO of Pfizer.
During an appearance at the globalist Washington D.C.-based think tank Atlantic Council, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla blamed a "very small" group of people for circulating information that leads to people being vaccine hesitant.
"Those people are criminals," he told Atlantic Council CEO Frederick Kempe. "They're not bad people. They're criminals because they have literally cost millions of lives."
Bourla went on to suggest that life would only ever get "back to normal" once the unvaccinated have been vaccinated.
"The only thing that stands between the new way of life and the current way of life is, frankly, hesitancy to vaccinations," he said.
The increasing shift towards demonizing people who question the safety and efficacy of vaccines as not just "conspiracy theorists," but actual criminals who deserve prison time is accelerating.
As we previously highlighted, the UK government is trying to pass a new law that would jail people who post "false information" about vaccines for two years.
Treating people who question billionaires that own transnational corporations responsible for $3 billion in corruption penalties as "criminals" is surely good for society, right?
A similar process is in play when it comes to those who question the official dogma spewed by climate change technocrats.
Before long, people won't just receive social media bans for questioning orthodoxy, they'll just be sent straight to prison.
Reader Comments
The only thing that stands between the new way of life and the current way of life is, frankly, hesitancy to vaccinations.And by "new way of life" of course he means the totalitarian, illiberal servitude they have planned for all of us "have-nots".
Comment: Misinformation about vaccines would include the false claims that vaccines are safe, effective, necessary and the best defense against Covid-19. In other words, Bourla is calling himself a criminal who has "literally cost millions of lives", with the odd qualifier that he's not a bad person (which is debatable). Also implicated would be the entire mainstream media and political class. A rather stunning and brave admission from Bourla. Bravo.
