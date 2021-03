© unknown

new-born Covid-19 cases saw a large 1300% spike

it is the vaccinated who actually spread the virus or even a range of mutants that are responsible for the radical shift in symptoms above.

"It is something that needs to be confirmed, and the real-world data that we are getting from Israel and other studies will help us understand this better."

"We conclude that the Pfizer vaccines, for the elderly, killed during the 5-week vaccination period about 40 times more people than the disease itself would have killed, and about 260 times more people than the disease among the younger age class."

If Israelis are confused by the fact that their government treats them like laboratory pets, if they wonder why their freedom to travel, to socialise or even earn a living have evaporated, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla produced a genuine answer yesterday. In an interview on NBC Bourla said:I have no issue with medical experiments involving humans if the participants are fully aware of all possible circumstances and considerations involved in their consent. This didn't happen in Israel. By means of 'green passports,' the government practically threatens to penalise anyone reluctant to participate in a 'lab' experiment for a giant pharmaceutical company with a very problematic record Though it may be possible, as some studies suggest, that most vaccinated people have at least short-term protection from Covid-19, no one can deny theSince Israel morphed into a nation of Guinea pigs, a virus that used to prey on the elderly and those with severe health issues has now changed its nature completely.The country has also detectedIn the last few weeks,(fromin under two-year-olds on November 20in February 2021).The evidence collected in Israel points atThis correlation points at the possibility thatWhen CEO Bourla was asked by NBC whether one could infect others after receiving two doses of the vaccine, Bourla admitted:Why should any government allow this substance being used until all necessary precautions have been taken? Furthermore, in the light of the emerging concern that the vaccinated can spread the disease (which CEO Bourla doesn't deny),I guess that such a document could be easily replaced by a 'gullible certificate' awarded to those who were foolish enough to turn themselves in.But Bourla doesn't have to wait much longer for the 'results' from his 'lab.' I can provide him with the most relevant numbers assuming that either he or anyone else in Pfizer can read basic graphs.The following collection graphs point at the undeniable correlation between mass vaccination and an exponential surge in Covid-19 cases and deaths.it was witnessing a sharp exponential rise in morbidity and deathliterally the same land,Bourla and PM Netanyahu should make an intellectual effort andan open-air prison and one of the most densely populated pieces of land on this planet,While Israel saw its Covid-19 death figures breaking through the roof, Jordan's Covid-19 deaths from mid-November onwards look like a slippery slope.It launched a mass vaccination campaign on 7 DecemberAt the time, Britain saw its NHS crumbling, while the kingdom's neighbours that were slow to make a decision on vaccination saw their Covid-19 numbers dropping rapidly.I am obviously not the only one who sees that something went dramatically wrong in Israel. A group of dissenting researchers who looked into the numbers involved with the current Pfizer Israeli experiment published a detailed study two week ago Based on the Pfizer/Israeli 'laboratory' experiment, I drew the following sarcastic conclusion: If you catch coronavirus you may die, but if you follow the Pfizer path, not only do you have a 95% chance to survive on top of the 99.98% provided by Covid-19, you may also kill some other people on the way.