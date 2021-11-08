Incessant rain since Saturday night inundated many parts of Chennai, evoking memories of the 2015 deluge. The city registered 21.53cm of rainfall, on Saturday night; on Nov 16, 2015, the city received 24.6cm rainfall., while motorists and pedestrians faced a tough time as several interior roads were waterlogged.Chief minister M K Stalin announced a holiday for government offices in Chennai on Monday and asked private organisations to permit staff to work from home. He also urged PM Narendra Modi to grant funds for flood relief. The PM assured Stalin that enough funds will be allocated.Velachery, T Nagar, Korattur, Thiru Vi Ka Nagar and Kodungaiyur were the worst affected due to inundation.. Following the incessant rain, cabs and autorickshaw fares shot up as only 10% of government buses were operated. Meanwhile, the corporation said better preparedness, including state-of-the-art machinery to pump out water, helped reduce loss of life and property.