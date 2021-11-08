A hacking group with potential ties to China has breached nine global organizations as part of an ongoing espionage effort particularly targeting the defense sector, findings made public Sunday revealed.The compromised groups operated in the defense, education, energy, healthcare and the technology sectors, with a potential focus on servers used by companies working with the Department of Defense.Palo Alto Networks did not name any of the targeted organizations, and noted that it was sharing the information in an effort to raise awareness about the threat and patch against the vulnerabilities it exploited."Ultimately, the actor was interested in stealing credentials, maintaining access and gathering sensitive files from victim networks for exfiltration," Palo Alto Networks researchers wrote in the report.The report noted that threat information has been shared with other members of the Cyber Threat Alliance, which includes many leading cybersecurity organizations.