Hackers demand $70M to restore data held by companies hit in cyberattack: blog UPDATE
Mon, 05 Jul 2021 00:00 UTC
The demand was posted on a blog typically used by the REvil cybercrime gang, a Russia-linked group that is counted among the cybercriminal world's most prolific extortionists.
The gang has an affiliate structure, occasionally making it difficult to determine who speaks on the hackers' behalf, but Allan Liska of cybersecurity firm Recorded Future said the message almost certainly came from REvil's core leadership.
The group has not responded to an attempt by Reuters to reach it for comment.
REvil's ransomware attack, which the group executed on Friday, was among the most dramatic in a series of increasingly attention-grabbing hacks.
The gang broke into Kaseya, a Miami-based information technology firm, and used their access to breach some of its clients' clients, setting off a chain reaction that quickly paralyzed the computers of hundreds of firms worldwide.
An executive at Kaseya said the company was aware of the ransom demand but did not immediately return further messages seeking comment.
About a dozen different countries were affected, according to research published by cybersecurity firm ESET.
In at least one case, the disruption spilled out into the public domain when Swedish Coop grocery store chain had to close hundreds of stores on Saturday because its cash registers had been knocked offline as a consequence of the attack..
Earlier on Sunday, the White House said it was reaching out to victims of the outbreak "to provide assistance based upon an assessment of national risk."
The impact of the intrusion is still coming into focus.
Those hit included schools, small public-sector bodies, travel and leisure organizations, credit unions and accountants, said Ross McKerchar, chief information security officer at Sophos Group Plc.
McKerchar's company was one of several that had blamed REvil for the attack, but Sunday's statement was the group's first public acknowledgment that it was behind the campaign.
Ransom-seeking hackers have tended to favor more focused shakedowns against single, high-value targets like Brazilian meatpacker JBS, whose production was disrupted last month when REvil attacked its systems. JBS said it ended up paying the hackers $11 million.
Liska said he believed the hackers had bitten off more than they could chew by scrambling the data of hundreds of companies at a time and that the $70 million demand was an effort to make the best of an awkward situation.
"For all of their big talk on their blog, I think this got way out of hand," he said.
Comment: More information is surfacing on this cyber attack and extortion ploy:
Update 5/7/2021: Upwards of 1500 companies affected by ransomware attack that targeted software firm Kaseya:
A spokesperson for Kaseya told FOX Business on Monday that less than 60 of its customers had been affected, but between 800 and 1,500 of those companies' customers may have been reached.See also:
A spokesperson for Huntress Labs, the cybersecurity firm that is working with companies in response to the attack, told FOX Business that it is tracking more than 30 managed service providers across the U.S., European Union, Australia and Latin America where the tool was used to target "well over 1,000 businesses."
Experts at Huntress said they "strongly" believe the ransomware attack was spearheaded by REvil/Sodinikibi. REvil is the group that was named as responsible for another massive attack on critical U.S. infrastructure earlier this year.
The team at Kaseya has said they have been able to replicate the attack vector and are working on distributing a patch. The company also said they are working with the FBI.
President Biden over the weekend said it wasn't yet clear whether the Russians were behind the attack, but he noted that he warned Russian President Vladimir Putin the U.S. would respond appropriately when necessary.
