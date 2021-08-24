© The Justice of Ali via AP



The guard in a control room at Iran's notorious Evin prison springs to attention as one by one, monitors in front of him suddenly blink off and display something very different from the surveillance footage he had been watching.An online account, purportedly by an entity describing itself as a group of hackers, shared footage of the incident, as well as parts of other surveillance video it seized, with The Associated Press. The alleged hackers said the release of the footage was an effort to show the grim conditions atIn one part of the footage, a man smashes a bathroom mirror to try to cut open his arm. Prisoners — and even guards — beat each other in scenes captured by surveillance cameras. Inmates sleeping in single rooms with bunk beds stacked three high against the walls, wrapping themselves in blankets to stay warm."We want the world to hear our voice for freedom of all political prisoners," read a message from the online account to the AP in Dubai.Iran, which has faced criticism from the United Nations special rapporteur over its prison conditions, did not immediately respond to a request for comment sent to its U.N. mission in New York. Iranian state media in the country have not acknowledged the incident at Evin.However,Four former prisoners at Evin, as well as an Iranian human rights activist abroad, have told the AP that the videos resemble areas from the facility in northern Tehran. Some of the scenes also matched photographs of the facility previously taken by journalists, as well as images of the prison as seen in satellite photos accessed by the AP.The footage also shows rows of sewing machines that prisoners use, a solitary confinement cell with a squat toilet and exterior areas of the prison. There are images of the prison's open-air exercise yard, prisoners' bathrooms and offices within the facility., signaling they came amid the coronavirus pandemic.Though there is no sound in the videos, they speak to the grim world faced by prisoners at the facility.Another shows a cleric walking down the stairs and passing by the man, without stopping.Many are crammed into single-room cells. No one wears a facemask.The account that shared the videos with the AP calls itself "The Justice of Ali," a reference to the Prophet Muhammad's son-in-law who is revered by Shiites. It also mocks Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei."The Evin prison is a stain on Raisi's black turban and white beard," the message on the screens in the prison control room also read.That would make it easier for a potential hacker to target. Pirated versions of Windows and other software are common across Iran.Other self-described hacker groups have published details about Iranians alleging hacking on behalf of the theocracy. MeanwhileEvin prison was built in 1971 under Iran's Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi. It housed political prisoners then and later, after the 1979 Islamic Revolution swept the shah from power.While in theory under the control of Iran's prison system,, run by the paramilitary Revolutionary Guard, which answers only to Khamenei.Problems continued, however. Reports byand "insurmountable obstacles for responding to COVID-19.""Prisoners of conscience and political prisoners have contracted COVID-19 or experienced symptoms, with many denied testing or treatment or suffering unnecessary delays in receiving test results and treatment," he wrote.