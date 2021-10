Important Clarification: This is completely unrelated to the global Facebook outage experienced on 4 October 2021.



Several websites and Twitter accounts incorrectly attribute the 4 October Facebook outage to this alleged data leak.



Further Clarification: It's alleged that the data was obtained by scraping publicly available data shared by users. Several media outlets and Twitter users misinterpret this to have resulted due to a hack or data breach, which is not the case.

Highlights: Data scrapers are selling sensitive personal data on 1.5 billion Facebook users.

Data contains users': name, email, phone number, location, gender, and user ID.

Data appears to be authentic.

Personal data obtained through web scraping.

Data can be utilized for phishing and account takeover attacks.

Sold data claimed to be new from 2021.

Some prospective buyers claim they were scammed by the seller and no data was delivered after payment was made

Seller responds to scam accusations. Claims is willing to cooperate with forum administrators to prove the authenticity of the data

It's generally not recommended for Facebook users to set their accounts to be fully public.

The private and personal information of over 1.5 billion Facebook users is being sold on a popular hacking-related forum, potentially enabling cybercriminals and unscrupulous advertisers to target Internet users globally.If authentic, this may constitute one of the biggest and most significant Facebook data dump to date.The forum seller has today responded and denied the scam accusations, continuing to claim that the data is real. The seller commented they are willing to cooperate with administrators of the forum to prove the authenticity of the data.Yesterday, a number of forum posters accused the seller of not delivering the promised data after payment was made.It is seemingly unrelated to an earlier 2021 Facebook data dump, where 500 million users were affected.In late September 2021, a user of a known hacker forum posted an announcement claiming to possess the personal data of more than 1.5 billion Facebook users. The data is currently up for sale on the respective forum platform, with potential buyers having the opportunity to purchase all the data at once or in smaller quantities.According to the forum poster, the data provided contains the following personal information of Facebook users:The forum seller denies the scam accusations and claims is willing to cooperate with forum administrators to prove the authenticity of the sold data.All we know at this moment is that the multiple samples provided to forum users appeared to be real.The seller claims to represent a group of web scrapers in operation for at least four years, alleging that they've had over 18,000 clients during this time.The traders claim to have obtained the data by scraping rather than hacking or compromising individual users' accounts.The fact that phone numbers, real-life location, and users' full names are included in the data is especially concerning. In addition, SMS and Push notification spam are becoming increasingly more prevalent even though most countries made these practices illegal many years ago.Users will then be invited to click on a link to either claim a prize, update their security settings, change their passwords, or do something similar.This is how Facebook accounts and even online banking logins are sold on the dark web for as cheap as just $10.Scraping is the process of automatically collecting publicly available and accessible data online with the help of computer programs.Another popular - but illegal - method of data scraping is through fake Facebook surveys or quizzes.Similarly, one should never enter random quizzes, surveys, or games on Facebook unless offered by a known and verified publisher. Almost always, these are, sadly, schemes used for data mining and scrapping.Miklos Zoltan is the founder and CEO of Privacy Affairs. Miklos has long-time experience in cybersecurity and data privacy having worked with international teams for more than 10 years in projects involving penetration testing, network security and cryptography.