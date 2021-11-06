hacker
© AFP pic
The State Department is offering a $10 million reward for information leading to the identification or location of key leaders of the group that launched a ransomware attack against Colonial Pipeline back in May.

"The U.S. Department of State announces a reward offer of up to $10,000,000 for information leading to the identification or location of any individual(s) who hold(s) a key leadership position in the DarkSide ransomware variant transnational organized crime group," officials announced in a Nov. 4 statement.

"In addition, the Department is also offering a reward offer of up to $5,000,000 for information leading to the arrest and/or conviction in any country of any individual conspiring to participate in or attempting to participate in a DarkSide variant ransomware incident," the statement noted.

The attack caused gas shortages throughout the northeastern United States.

"In offering this reward, the United States demonstrates its commitment to protecting ransomware victims around the world from exploitation by cyber criminals," said State Department spokesperson Ned Price in a statement.

Despite DarkSide going offline due to a law enforcement operation, officials believe they have rebranded taking on the name of DarkMatter.

President Joe Biden earlier this year urged Russian President Vladimir Putin to confront leaders of Russia-based international hackers.

"The United States looks to nations who harbor ransomware criminals that are willing to bring justice for those victim businesses and organizations affected by ransomware," Price said.