Italian wine production dropped by nine percent in 2021, new figures show, as winemakers across the country continue to suffer the effects of extreme weather.The OIV shared its data at the COP26 climate conference in Glasgow, where world leaders are currently meeting to discuss strategies to combat the effects of the climate crisis." linked to climate change, Coldiretti said in a press release on Thursday.The storms "devastated fields, pastures, stables and agricultural vehicles as well as blocking roads and causing landslides and landslides in the countryside," Coldiretti said.The group estimated that Italy's agricultural industry has lost €2 billion so far this year as a result of extreme weather events.Despite the hit to its wine production levels, Italy remains the largest producer of wines globally, followed by Spain and then France.