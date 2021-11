A bird flu prevention zone has been declared across the UK to stop the spread of the disease among poultry and other birds, chief veterinary officers have said.People with more than 500 birds inside the Avian Influenza Prevention Zone (AIPZ) must restrict access for non-essential people, change clothing and footwear before entering enclosures, and vehicles must be cleaned and disinfected regularly.Even "backyard owners" with a small number of birds, including chicken, ducks and geese, are advised to take action to limit the risk and keep watch for signs of disease, said the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra). The NHS says in rare cases it can affect humans if people touch infected birds, their droppings or bedding, or while preparing infected poultry for cooking.However, UK health agencies and food standards agencies say the risk to public health from the virus is very low.The bird flu cases are in no way connected to coronavirus, which is not carried in poultry.The introduction of the AIPZ comes afterIn a joint statement, the chief veterinary officers for England, Scotland and Wales said: "Whether you keep just a few birds or thousands, you are now legally required to introduce higher biosecurity standards on your farm or small holding."It is in your interests to do so in order to protect your birds from this highly infectious disease."The UK health agencies have confirmed that the risk to public health is very low and UK food standards agencies advise that bird flu poses a very low food safety risk for UK consumers."The chief veterinary officers said the order does not yet include a requirement for birds to be housed, but it is "being kept under constant review".Defra is urging poultry keepers and members of the public to report dead wild birds to its national dead wild bird helpline on 03459 33 55 77 - but warns people not to touch them.Keepers should also report suspicion of disease on 03000 200 301.