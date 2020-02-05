© SPA



Saudi agriculture officials handling a reported case of bird flu at a farm in Riyadh have assured the public that it presents no risk to human health.The Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture revealed that a case of highly pathogenic bird flu (H5N8) had been recorded at a poultry farm in the capital and authorities had taken necessary measures on site to prevent any spread of the virus.Ministry spokesman, Dr. Abdullah Aba Al-Khail, said that according to the World Health Organization, H5N8 was a strain that only affected birds and could not be transmitted to humans.He pointed out thatAba Al-Khail added that field emergency teams attended the farm immediately after receiving notification of the case and implemented procedures for dealing with the virus.He noted the importance of biosecurity at such facilities and called on poultry farmers to be vigilant, put in place appropriate preventive measures when dealing with birds, and not to introduce new birds during the current period.He also urged Saudis not to hunt migratory or wild birds in order to prevent the risk of contracting the disease, and to inform the Livestock Emergency Room (on the toll-free number 8002470000) of any suspected cases, or instances of multiple bird deaths.