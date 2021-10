© Professor Takeshi Inomata



© INAH



A study using laser mapping technology or LiDAR in the states of Veracruz and Tabasco could transform our notions about the origins of Mesoamerican civilisations.The study published in the journal Nature Human Behaviour, authorised by the National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH), in collaboration with the School of Anthropology from the University of Arizona has used Lidar to examine an area of 85 thousand square kilometres.The LiDAR data has revealedThe researchers found that. "The centres were probably the first material expressions of the basic concepts of Mesoamerican calendars" says the publication.According to the researchers, these standardised architectural formatsprovides further information to experts about how these similar ceremonial complexes were disseminated across the Olmec and western Maya Lowlands.UArizona anthropology Professor Takeshi Inomata said: "People always thought San Lorenzo was very unique and different from what came later in terms of site arrangement. But now we show that. Those features become very clear in lidar and are also found at Aguada Fénix, which was built a little bit later. This tells us that San Lorenzo is very important for the beginning of some of these ideas that were later used by the Maya.""These findings show the importance of the San Lorenzo legacy and the innovations made by later groups. The standardised complexes in this area, providing an important basis for this civilisation" concludes the paper. Find out more