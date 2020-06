© Takeshi Inomata



"Rituals we can only imagine"

how and why they suddenly decided to build such a massive, permanent structure

the platform was built by a community without a strong social hierarchy

A checkerboard of colored soil

, has been identified as the oldest and largest monumental construction discovered in the Maya region, according to a paper published today in the journal Nature. It's the latest discovery to support the emerging view thatThe discovery took place in Mexico's Tabasco State at the site of Aguada Fénix, about 850 miles east of Mexico City.In 2017, researchers conducted a LiDAR survey that detected the platform and at least nine causeways leading up to it. The groundbreaking laser technology typically is used from aircraft to "see" structures beneath dense tree canopy below, but in this case it revealed a stunning discovery sittingfor centuries, if not millennia.So why was such a big monument at Aguada Fénix not identified earlier?"It's fairly hard to explain, but when you walk on the site, you don't quite realize the enormity of the structure," says archaeologist Takeshi Inomata of the University of Arizona, the lead author of the paper.Inomata estimates that. He also calculated that it would have taken 5,000 people more than six years of full-time work to build."We think this was a ceremonial center," Inomata says. "[It's] a place of gathering, possibly involving processions and other rituals we can only imagine.", so it is unclear how many people may have lived nearby. But the large size of the platform leads Inomata to think that the builders of Aguada Fénix gradually were leaving their hunter-gatherer lifestyle behind, likely aided by the cultivation of"The sheer size is astonishing," says Jon Lohse, an archaeologist with Terracon Consultants Inc. who studies the early history of the area and was not involved in the report. He does not think, however, that the structure itself is evidence of a settled lifestyle. "Monumental constructions by pre-sedentary people are not uncommon globally."What it does unmistakably show, Lohse adds, is an advanced ability for people to collaborate, probably in the strongly egalitarian fashion that he believes was typical of early societies in the Maya region. Inomata agrees, and thinksIt may seem likely that the people who built Aguada Fénix were inspired by San Lorenzo, but archaeologist Ann Cyphers of the Universidad Nacional Autónoma de México, who has worked at San Lorenzo,So what might have been the purpose for undertaking such a massive communal building project? Study coauthor Verónica Vázquez López of the University of Calgary believes that it might have been a statement of intent: a formal collaboration designed to bring different groups of people together over the course of several generations.Some features at Aguada Fénix could suggest this collaboration, such asthat may have symbolized the end of the collaborative construction project., which may have symbolized the contribution of different groups."Even today, people who live in different quarters of some Mexican towns each clean their part of the central church plaza," Vázquez López observes."In the early period, people got very excited," Inomata says. "Later on, they became a bit less enthusiastic."