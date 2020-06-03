The discovery took place in Mexico's Tabasco State at the site of Aguada Fénix, about 850 miles east of Mexico City. It is in a region known as the Maya lowlands, from which the Maya civilization began to emerge.
In 2017, researchers conducted a LiDAR survey that detected the platform and at least nine causeways leading up to it. The groundbreaking laser technology typically is used from aircraft to "see" structures beneath dense tree canopy below, but in this case it revealed a stunning discovery sitting unnoticed in plain sight in Tabasco's semi-forested ranch lands for centuries, if not millennia.
So why was such a big monument at Aguada Fénix not identified earlier?
"It's fairly hard to explain, but when you walk on the site, you don't quite realize the enormity of the structure," says archaeologist Takeshi Inomata of the University of Arizona, the lead author of the paper. "It's over 30 feet high, but the horizontal dimensions are so large that you don't realize the height.""Rituals we can only imagine"
The initial construction of the platform is believed to have began around 1,000 B.C. based on radiocarbon dating of charcoal inside the complex.
But the absence of any known earlier buildings at Aguada Fénix suggests that at least up until that period, the people living in the region — likely the precursors of the Classic Maya — moved between temporary camps to hunt and gather food. That has researchers speculating over how and why they suddenly decided to build such a massive, permanent structure.
"We think this was a ceremonial center," Inomata says. "[It's] a place of gathering, possibly involving processions and other rituals we can only imagine."
No residential buildings have been found on or around the structure, so it is unclear how many people may have lived nearby. But the large size of the platform leads Inomata to think that the builders of Aguada Fénix gradually were leaving their hunter-gatherer lifestyle behind, likely aided by the cultivation of corn — evidence of which also has been found at the site.
Terracon Consultants Inc. who studies the early history of the area and was not involved in the report. He does not think, however, that the structure itself is evidence of a settled lifestyle. "Monumental constructions by pre-sedentary people are not uncommon globally."
What it does unmistakably show, Lohse adds, is an advanced ability for people to collaborate, probably in the strongly egalitarian fashion that he believes was typical of early societies in the Maya region. Inomata agrees, and thinks the platform was built by a community without a strong social hierarchy.
Comment: Science Alert reports that the "The only stone sculpture found so far at Aguada Fénix depicts an animal."
Olmec people. Built at least 400 years earlier than Aguada Fénix, San Lorenzo features an artificial terraced hill that may have had a similar function. But it also has colossal human statues that may indicate that some people held higher status in society than others.
It may seem likely that the people who built Aguada Fénix were inspired by San Lorenzo, but archaeologist Ann Cyphers of the Universidad Nacional Autónoma de México, who has worked at San Lorenzo, considers the sites "quite distinct," adding that the pottery found there is also very different from that found at Aguada Fénix.
A checkerboard of colored soil
So what might have been the purpose for undertaking such a massive communal building project? Study coauthor Verónica Vázquez López of the University of Calgary believes that it might have been a statement of intent: a formal collaboration designed to bring different groups of people together over the course of several generations.
Some features at Aguada Fénix could suggest this collaboration, such as a cache of precious jade axes that may have symbolized the end of the collaborative construction project. Archaeologists also have noted that some of the layers of soil used to build the platform were laid down in a checkerboard pattern of different soil colors, which may have symbolized the contribution of different groups.
By 750 B.C., the monumental structure at Aguada Fénix was abandoned, and by the Classic Maya period more than 1,000 years later, people in the region were building higher pyramids that became accessible only to the elite atop much smaller platforms with less space for broader communities to gather.
"In the early period, people got very excited," Inomata says. "Later on, they became a bit less enthusiastic."
Comment: There are a number of fascinating insights that can be drawn from the findings above, and the similarities with other cultures around the world abound, but the "cache of precious jade axes" is particularly interesting because in Mary Settegast's book Plato Prehistorian she investigates and speculates about the possible origin and proliferation of green stone axes found throughout Eurasia beginning in the late 9th millennium BC: See also: