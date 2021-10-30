Leading U.S. intelligence agencies failed to predict the brisk collapse of Kabul to the Taliban prior to the final withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan, instead providing assessments of the power of the Afghan military and government.The assessments differed, however, over how long the Afghan government and military could remain in power,Similarly, a June Defense Intelligence Agency Report said that Taliban would pursue a strategy of isolating rural areas from Kabul over the next year.There were also assessments from the Office of the Director of National Intelligence and the State Department's intelligence bureau.Indeed, the idea that the Afghan government and military could stand strong for longer than they were able to was key to the administration's withdrawal plans. Those called for the U.S. military to draw down rapidly while the embassy remained well-staffed and intact to provide visas and other support weeks and months after the American troops left.