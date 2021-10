© Reuters



"Total inflow to the U.S. must exceed the number of seats available. Err on the side of excess. This guidance provides clear discretion and direction to fill seats and to provide special consideration for women and children when we have seats."

"This email was shared [with] me by an American official present in Afghanistan during the evacuation who was shocked by administration's failure to vet Afghans before they were evacuated. Email details orders from Joe Biden to fill up the planes — even without vetting."

"We now know that we've got major problems of vetting of the people who were brought to this country, who were evacuated and brought to this country. So, you testified in September that those evacuated, about 6,000 American citizens, you testified in September that the [Special Immigrant Visas] were about 1,200 to 1,300, that leaves about 116,700 people, based on the 124,000 neo-number that you've been offering, 116,700 people who were not citizens, who were not SIVs, and we just don't know much about who were those people?"

During America's chaotic exit from Afghanistan earlier this year, the Biden administration issued a directive that evacuationaccording to an internal administration communication(R., Mo.).An Aug. 16 email to U.S. officials involved in the exit from Afghanistan reads:who was outraged by the Biden administration's failure to vet Afghan refugees flown into America, published Hawley maintains that Afghan evacuees were not throughly screened with intensive interviews before they arrived in the United States. He wrote:in its rush to evacuate scores of Afghans following the Taliban's takeover just weeks after the U.S. military retreated from the country.Hawley pressed the issues on Tuesday during a Senate hearing withHawley commented:Kahl, in response to Hawley's questions, said that aboutunder Taliban rule. "It's a mishmash of a lot of different categories," Kahl said.