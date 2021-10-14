© REUTERS / Jorge Silva



following the takeover of the country by the Taliban, potentially posing a threat to the whole of Central Asia, Russian President Vladimir Putin has said.On Wednesday, ahead of a meeting of heads of states of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), made up of former Soviet nations, Putin announced that concerns around the growing presence of terrorists in the region will be discussed. This, he said, will concentrate on how to avoid destabilization in neighboring countries.The summit, which is taking place on Thursday, brings together"The situation in Afghanistan is not easy, you know that very well," the Russian president told a meeting of CIS security agency heads in advance of the main session. "At the same time,[a banned terrorist organization in Russia]The head of state also expressed his concerns around what the influx of terrorists could mean for countries that share a frontier with Afghanistan., including the CIS countries, right up to directly trying to expand," Putin added.This is not the first time that the president has argued that the Taliban taking over Afghanistan could pose a serious threat to countries surrounding the Central Asian nation, including Russia itself. In August, Putin pointed out that the number of refugees fleeing the Islamic militant group could create challenges for countries internationally.he said. "The border is a thousand kilometers - they will get on everything, a car, even a donkey, and flee across the steppe.", the president said that "we do not want to repeat what happened in the 90s and mid-2000s...we had these horrors that are now being repeated on the territory of Afghanistan."