Taliban
Members of Taliban forces ride on a pick-up truck mounted with a weapon in Kabul, October 2021.
A bomb exploded in the entrance of a mosque in Kabul on Sunday, killing at least five civilians, a Taliban Interior Ministry spokesman told the Associated Press.

The blast ripped through a crowd outside the entrance of the Eidgah Mosque, where a memorial service was being held for the mother of Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid. Mujahid said in a tweet that the attack had killed "a number of civilians."

Taliban Interior Ministry spokesman Qari Saeed Khosti confirmed the deaths. Bilal Karimi, Taliban official spokesman, said three suspects had been arrested.

The explosion was reportedly caused by a roadside bomb. ​​There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack.

Taliban fighters were not harmed in the attack, according to the Associated Press.

An Italian-funded hospital in Kabul announced on Twitter it had received four people wounded in the blast.

The blast follows a several attacks against the Taliban by the ISIS affiliate ISIS-K last month in the Afghan city of Jalalabad.

Attacks by ISIS-K have been on the rise since the Taliban took control of Afghanistan in August.

Taliban fighters raided an Islamic State hideout on Friday in Parwan province after roadside bomb planted by the group wounded four Taliban fighters north of Kabul.