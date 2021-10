© Jorge Silver/Reuters



A bomb exploded in the entrance of a mosque in Kabul on Sunday, killing at least five civilians, a Taliban Interior Ministry spokesman told the Associated Press.Mujahid said in a tweet that the attack had killed "a number of civilians."Taliban Interior Ministry spokesman Qari Saeed Khosti confirmed the deaths. Bilal Karimi, Taliban official spokesman, saidThe explosion was reportedly caused by a roadside bomb. ​​There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack.Taliban fighters were not harmed in the attack, according to the Associated Press An Italian-funded hospital in Kabul announced on Twitter it had received four people wounded in the blast.The blast follows a several attacks against the Taliban by the ISIS affiliate ISIS-K last month in the Afghan city of Jalalabad.of Afghanistan in August.