A growing campaign in the West to do away with gender-based language defies reason and is subverting human nature, Russian President Vladimir Putin has claimed, arguing children should not be taught biological sex does not exist.Putin said in a speech to dignitaries and reporters at the Valdai Discussion Club in Sochi, Russia on Thursday."And this is not new," the Russian president went on.In 2019, Putin insisted that Russia maintains "a very relaxed attitude towards the LGBT community," saying, "We aren't biased against them." However, he added, "let's give children an opportunity to grow up and decide afterwards who they want to be. Leave them alone."The country introduced a law in 2013 banning the "promotion of non-traditional sexual values among minors" as part of a bill designed to safeguard family values. While it was criticized by a number of international human rights groups at the time, Putin said the measures were important for protecting children."I don't care about a person's orientation, and I myself know some people who are gay. We are on friendly terms. I'm not prejudiced in any way," he added back then.