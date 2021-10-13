© Andrew Medichini/AP



Moderna has no plans to share the recipe for its Covid-19 vaccine because executives have concluded that scaling up the company's own production is the best way to increase the global supply, the company's chairman and cofounder said.In an interview with the Associated Press, Noubar Afeyan also reiterated a pledge Moderna made a year ago not to enforce patent infringement on anyone else making a coronavirus vaccine during the pandemic.Mr Afeyan saidAsked about appeals from the World Health Organisation and others, Mr Afeyan contended that such pleas assumedReferring to the Massachusetts-based company's sprint to develop the vaccine and produce it in large quantities, he said:Mr Afeyan cited the company's increasing output and its pledge on patent infringement. He noted that 2.5 billion dollars (£1.8 billion) and 10 years were spent in developing the platform that makes Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine.Asked how successful he thought others might be if they started from scratch using Moderna patents, he declined to speculate.Asked about recent criticism that Moderna has been furnishing its vaccine mainly to wealthy countries while low-income countries clamour for the product, Mr Afeyan said the company supplied a "quite significant" output to poorer nations, mostly through its work with the US government, which contracted early in the pandemic with the company for doses.He said Moderna is working with multiple governmentsSeparately,He saidwould begin to ship in the last three months of this year, with the rest shipping next year.The Covid-19 vaccine is Moderna's only commercial product.Mr Afeyan said he hopes a decision will be made soon on an exact location. Still, it could take years to get the plant up and running.Mr Afeyan spoke on the last full day of a visit to Italy in which he met Pope Francis, who has appealed for universal vaccine access. He also appeared in Venice to promote a humanitarian prize.Co-founded by Mr Afeyan, theaims to "empower modern-day saviours to offer life and hope" to those urgently needing basic humanitarian aid.Through the prize, the organisation has awarded five million dollars (£3.7 million) in grants to more than 30 humanitarian projects to help people recover from war, famine, genocide, human rights violations and other challenges.