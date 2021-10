A former journalist has been detained in the southern island province of Hainan for making "insulting comments" about Chinese soldiers portrayed in a blockbuster movie about the Korean war Police in the Jiyang district of Sanya identified the 40-year-old man as Luo Changping in a statement on Friday.Those soldiers are hailed as national martyrs in China for their sacrifice in the Battle of Chosin Reservoir, and Luo's post on Weibo drew criticism from thousands of social media users.The People's Liberation Army official newspaper, PLA Daily, also responded with a commentary the same day calling the soldiers an "indelible symbol" of China's role in the Korean war.The Battle at Lake Changjin was the best performing movie in China over the week-long National Day holiday, grossing more than 3.36 billion yuan (US$521 million) as of Thursday, according to Chinese ticketing platform Maoyan.It stars Wu Jing, who is best known for his roles in the nationalistic Wolf Warrior franchise.A well-known investigative reporter, Luo exposed the corruption of former National Development and Reform Commission deputy head Liu Tienan in 2012, who was later jailed for life for taking bribes. Luo has since left journalism and started a legal consultancy business.His case follows that of Qiu Ziming , a popular blogger who was jailed for "defaming martyrs" in June after he suggested the death toll of the China-India border clash last year was higher than the official count of four and questioned the PLA's resolution in defending China's border. Qiu, who had more than 2.5 million followers on Weibo, was sentenced to eight months in prison.William Zheng is a veteran journalist who has served and led major Hong Kong and Singaporean media organisations in his 20-year career, covering greater China. He is now a senior correspondent on the China desk at the Post.