A Chinese court sentenced a citizen journalist to four years in prison on Monday for her uncensored reports from Wuhan during the early stages of the coronavirus outbreak.Zhang Zhan, 37, appeared in court in Shanghai in a wheelchair because of her deteriorating health. She began a hunger strike in late June to protest her detention, and has been subjected to force-feeding through a nasal tube , according to her lawyers."She said when I visited her (last week): 'If they give me a heavy sentence then I will refuse food until the very end.' ... She thinks she will die in prison," Mr Ren told the AFP news agency."It's an extreme method of protesting against this society and this environment," he added.She disappeared in mid-May, and was later accused of spreading false information, giving interviews to foreign media, disrupting public order and "maliciously manipulating" the outbreak.In June, she began a hunger strike to protest her detention. Earlier this month, one of her lawyers said that she was forced to wear a belt 24 hours a day that restrains her hands to stop her from pulling feeding tubes out, and needs assistance going to the bathroom.The ruling Communist Party controls the media in China, and seeks to censor information it doesn't want getting out.It called on authorities to "drop all baseless charges and immediately and unconditionally release those wrongfully held." Following early missteps and accusations of covering up the initial outbreak , China has since brought Covid-19 largely under control within its borders.Chinese authorities insist that they responded promptly during its critical first weeks, and bought time for the rest of the world to prepare.State media have credited China's success in reining in the virus to President Xi Jinping's leadership, and pushed theories that the virus may have been circulating outside China before the outbreak in Wuhan.However, the government has obstructed efforts for any independent investigation into the source of the virus, which has now infected more than 80 million people around the world and killed almost 1.8 million. team from the World Health Organisation is due to travel to Wuhan next month to investigate.Source: The Telegraph