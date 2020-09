A Chinese citizen journalist who went missing in February while reporting the escalating coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan has been found staying with his parents under the Chinese government's close watch, reports say.Chen arrived in Wuhan just before the city went into lockdown in hopes of providing the world with the truth of the epidemic, as he said himself.His mother has posted a video calling for his safe return.On Thursday, Xu Xiaodong, Chen's friend and Chinese mixed-martial-arts star, said in a live-streamed YouTube video that Chen was 'in good health' but was still under supervision by a 'certain government department', according to South China Morning Post 'The authorities have investigated his activities on the mainland, Hong Kong and Japan,' Xu said in the video.An anonymous human right lawyer also confirmed the citizen journalist's current location with the Hong Kong newspaper.'[Chen] Qiushi, who is together with his parents, is under strict supervision by the authorities,' the lawyer said.Chen is among the four Chinese citizen journalists who had vanished for publishing reports about Wuhan's epidemic on international social media outlets.Fang Bin, a businessman, disappeared in early February and is believed to have been taken into state custody. Li Zehua, 25, also went missing in late February before re-appearing in late April.Zhang Zhan, reportedly to be 40, was allegedly removed by police in June on suspicion of 'picking quarrels and provoking trouble', a broad-brush charge often used against activists.Li Wenliang, an eye doctor in Wuhan, was given severe oral warnings by his boss and police officers after sending a message onto social media to warn other medics of a 'SARS-like' disease. The 34-year-old later died of COVID-19 after contracting it from a patient.Ren Zhiqiang, an outspoken Chinese Communist Party critic and millionaire property tycoon, received a sentence of 18 years for corruption, bribery and embezzlement of public funds after he penned an essay fiercely critical of Xi's response to the outbreak, calling the leader 'a clown'.