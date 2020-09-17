© Reuters / Thomas Peter

American virologists ridiculed a bombshell claim by Chinese scientist-turned-'whistleblower' Li-Meng Yan that Covid-19 was produced in the Wuhan laboratory, as the news went viral across US media and social networks.Yan certainly grabbed the headlines when she told Fox News host Tucker Carlson that she has "solid evidence" that the dreaded Covid-19, which infected almost 30 million people around the world and killed more than 935,000, was "deliberately" produced in the Wuhan laboratory. She did not stop at that and went on to claim that Beijing also released the deadly virus "intentionally" to inflict "damage" on the world.The news was immediately picked up by the media in the US and abroad. There was also no shortage of public personalities and pundits breaking the news and pushing Yan's narrative on social media.Some of them certainly minced no words while describing the contents of Yan's study.Bannon, who describes himself as an 'ultra-hawk' on China, earlier claimed to have "shocking" evidence proving the virus originated in the Wuhan lab and the Chinese Communist Party had a hand in it, while citing evidence from some Chinese scientists who "defected" to the US.Twitter apparently did not fall for Yan's narrative either since it blocked the Chinese virologist's account soon after she posted a link to her preprint. While the exact cause of the move remains unknown, many people immediately guessed it was because of her publication with some of them accusing Twitter of "covering for" the Chinese Communist Party.It is not the first time the self-described whistleblower has sparked controversy with her statements. Back in July, she told Fox News in another interview that Beijing knew about the Covid-19 human-to-human transmission well before it claimed it did. Yan also claimed to have studied the virus as early as December 2019 while accusing her supervisors at Hong Kong University of "suppressing" her findings.High-ranking US officials, including Trump and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo repeatedly claimed that Covid-19 might have originated in the Wuhan lab, with the latter appealing to some "enormous evidence."No conclusive proof has been presented to the public to support such claims, and Western intelligence services have admitted on several occasions that they had no such evidence. The head of the Wuhan laboratory repeatedly denied any links to the virus' origins and said Chinese scientists "did not even know it existed" before the outbreak.