The well-known Czech molecular geneticist and virologist Sonia Pekova says that one cannot exclude the possibility that the coronavirus that caused the global pandemic was created artificially."I believe thatThere are a finite number of viruses that infect humans in the world. We can usually guess by the symptoms of the disease which virus causes it. Of course, not 100%, but we can say: if the symptoms look like this, then this is most likely some kind of flu virus, when diarrhea is another type of virus, when a rash is one where we are looking for herpes viruses.Therefore, when we know that the disease is caused by a coronavirus, it will have a certain course. Bu," she said.According to the virologist, the opposite view is not established by an article by American scientists, which states without clear evidence that the artificial origin of this virus is 'completely excluded'."This article was published in the highly reputable journal Nature Medicine. She said it is undoubtedly very well and carefully written. However, it is entirely devoted to the structural genes of this virus andIndian scientists, by the way, found structures, just in the structural part of the virus - to what extent this is true, I'm not in the position to say to you. But be that as it may, the article in Nature Medicine does not consider the regulatory region of this coronavirus at all, but it seems to me that, " Pekova clarified.