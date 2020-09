© China News Service/Getty Images

The Communist government of China has combined its coronavirus 'track and trace' system with the country's notorious social credit score.As the Epoch Times' Joshua Philipp explains,"The local government of China's Jiangsu province has launched a new social control system that combines the CCP's health code program with the regime's social credit system to create what they're calling a civilization code," Philipp reported.The new system represents an expansion of the social credit score and is being initially rolled out in the city of Suzhou and will apply to everyone over the age of 18.Last year, we also highlighted how Chinese citizens would need to pass a facial recognition test to access the Internet in another expansion of the social credit score system.In the age of social media deplatforming, an identical system is gradually being introduced in the west, where people who have been banned by social media networks for 'offensive' views are then also deplatformed by companies and banks.