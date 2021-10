a period which coincided with the roll-out of vaccines to that age group

On Friday I reported on ONS figures which showed. I asked whether the increase of 57%, amounting to 90 deaths, was a signal of deaths from serious vaccine side-effects such as myocarditis, or whether there was another explanation (such as increased road deaths, for example). There were only nine Covid deaths in the age group during the period, and there was, adding to the concern.I was not the only person to raise these questions. This data was presented, in fuller form and alongside other evidence, at a court hearing on Friday, where the Covid19 Assembly is seeking a judicial review of the Medicine and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA)'s decision to approve the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine for use in 12-17 year-olds.Although the Government had asked for the case to be struck out,. The current position is that the court has adjourned the matter to a further hearing to allow the Government further time to respond to the case. The court has given directions that the Government submit further response and evidence by October 11th, with the claimants having to October 15th to reply.I understand thatSince publishing my piece I have been pointed to the data for deaths in 15-19 year-olds for the years 2015-19, which I did not think was available but had been published separately in response to a Freedom of Information request . The graph below now includes a line for the 2015-19 average, allowing us to see that. That's half of the difference between 2020 and 2021. However, it's not clear which baseline should be used; for instance,. On the other hand, 15-19 year-olds have their own risk factors.What is really needed is a full, detailed analysis of vaccination status and causes of death to see how far vaccine side-effects may have played a role in boosting teenage mortality in 2021.Will the Government provide this data and analysis to satisfy the court that the vaccines are not responsible for most or all of it? We will know soon.