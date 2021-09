Chardy regrets taking the vaccine

Former world No. 25 Jeremy Chardy says he has a "series of problems" after taking the COVID-19 vaccine and his 2021 season is over. This summer, 34-year-old Chardy decided to get vaccinated and it didn't work out well for him."At the moment, my season is stopped and I don't know when I'll start again."The COVID-19 vaccine has not been tested enough because it is new and has some side effects. I know some people who've had them. I'm not against it, I just see no reason for someone in my age group to be vaccinated [yet]," Tsitsipas said in August."For us young people I think it's good to pass the virus because we'll build immunity. I don't see it as something bad. As I said, it isn't obligatory, everyone has freedom to decide for themselves what's right & what's not.However, Tsitsipas changed his views as a couple of days ago he revealed he's planning to take the vaccine before the season ends.