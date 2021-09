© YouTube

'Our understanding of antibodies, of natural immunity, has changed a great deal from the onset of the pandemic and is still evolving,' Isaac said.The Orlando Magic's Jonathan Isaac defended his decision not to get the COVID-19 jab on Monday night as a freedom that should be afforded to everyone.Rolling Stone published an article over the weekend targeting Isaac and other unvaccinated NBA players for "Trying to Push Around the League," but the forward said the media outlet "badly misrepresented" him and his intentions."Because of that, I can understand anyone who may say they don't transparently or overtly trust the media," Isaac said, directing reporters to a "frustrated tweet" he posted eviscerating the "misrepresentation."said his personal decision to skip getting the COVID-19 shot was based on the fact that he has had the virus before."Our understanding of antibodies, of natural immunity, has changed a great deal from the onset of the pandemic and is still evolving," Isaac noted. "I understand that the vaccine would help if you catch COVID and you'll be able to have less symptoms from contracting it, but with me having COVID in the past and having antibodies, with my current age group and physical fitness level, it's not necessarily a fear of mine.Isaac also noted that "you can still catch COVID with or with not having the vaccine.""I don't feel that it is anyone's reason to come out and say, 'Well, this is why' or 'This is not why.' It should just be their decision and, you know,," the player said.Isaac also added that he thinks "God calls us all to be wise" and that people's faith can lead them in "two completely different directions.""I think there are people who, who believe that Jesus is alive, that he's a protector, that he's a healer, that he's a friend, that you can trust him before you trust in any man, and I'm not ashamed to say I'm one of those people," Isaac said. "But at the end of the day, God calls us to be wise and lean to our own convictions on what it is that we want to do, and that's how I feel about the vaccine. Everyone should be free to make their own decision and choice."Isaac emphasized that he believes the NBA "is free" to make decisions about other COVID-19 restrictions but said he would become concerned about the logic behind those decisions.The Washington Wizards' Bradley Beal also questioned why he should get the COVID-19 vaccine when people who get the shot can still catch the virus.View the transcript of Isaac's responses to reporters here:Jordan Davidson is a staff writer at The Federalist. She graduated from Baylor University where she majored in political science and minored in journalism.