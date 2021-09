© REUTERS/Hannah McKay



Delegates at the Labour Party conference have been told that too many white men were putting their hands up to make contributions during a debate on housing and transport, leading some to question the direction of the party.On Sunday, white men were told not to "dominate" the conversation during a session on housing and transport at the Labour Party's annual conference in Brighton. Mark Ferguson, a member of Labour's National Executive Committee and chairman of the session, noted his concern that people putting their hands up to speak were predominantly white men and urged them to let others speak.Following some laughter, he continued, stating that he did not want white men to "exclusively dominate this or any other debate at this conference," apparently echoing the words on his "comrade" earlier in the morning.One person retorted that "too many woke people [are] speaking in Britain at the moment," and said the majority of people need to be heard. Others were equally critical, with one Twitter user claiming One individual suggested turning Ferguson's comments around. "'Too many Black men putting their hands up....' Doesn't sound so caring about diversity now does it?" Others concurred, with one noting Another Twitter user said she had been to these events before, and being both "brown and female," they told her to sit towards the front of the room. "Just one of the many reasons I ran for the hills!" she added.Others ironically claimed that it had been a "good conference" for the Labour Party, seemingly a reference to leader Keir Starmer's comments that it was not right to say that only women had a cervix. Starmer was responding to a tweet by one of his MPs, Rosie Duffield, in which she appeared to support the argument that only people with cervixes were actually women.Labour deputy leader Angela Raynor added to the controversy as she reportedly called Tory ministers a "bunch of scum" at the conference.