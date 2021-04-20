Landlord Rod Humphris was seen struggling with a bodyguard during the incident as he yelled: "That man is not allowed in my pub."
Sir Keir, wearing a black face mask, rushed out of the door a few seconds later and scarpered off down the street.
The incident was caught on camera by reporters following the Labour leader.
During a street confrontation Mr Humphris, who says he has been "a Labour voter my entire life", can be heard saying he's "incandescent" with Sir Keir's performance.
He tells him: "You have failed this country, you have seriously failed."
In video of the incident the pub landlord hands Sir Keir with a graph which he says shows that "the last time we had this much death was 2008".
He tells the Labour leader: "Do you understand we have f***** our economy because old people are dying?
Comment: Using official data the landlord actually states that the age of natural death (due to old age) and the average age of death claimed to be due to coronavirus only varies by a few months.
"You have failed to be the opposition, you have failed to ask whether lockdown was functioning.
"Thousands of people have died because you have failed to do your job and ask the real questions.
"You have allowed our children to wear masks in schools when there's never been any evidence for it."
Comment: Note that Sir Starmer doesn't refute what the man is saying and instead deflects to claims of the NHS being 'overwhelmed' which is actually just as easily refuted: NHS had 15% LESS patients this December compared to 2019 - Any crisis is due to budget cuts, staff shortages and excessive measures
He says: "I really don't need lectures from you about this pandemic."
In a statement Labour said: "A clip circulating online shows Keir Starmer being confronted by someone spreading dangerous misinformation about the Covid-19 pandemic. We will not be amplifying it.
Comment: The landlord quoted official statistics, admitted he himself had had coronavirus, and asked valid questions, he's not spreading spreading 'misinformation'. However, the Labour party's sneering response reveals just how the establishment views the voting public.
"Keir argued that our NHS staff have been working tirelessly to protect public health and that restrictions - while painful - have been absolutely necessary to save lives."
It is understood that the Labour leader and his team had pre-arranged the visit to The Raven with a member of the pub's staff.
Mr Humphris, 54, said he'd kicked the left-wing politician out because he's failed to hold the Government to account on its pandemic response.
He said: "I had heard that the Labour Party were coming round and he turned up and I told him what I thought of him, basically.
"I think he has utterly failed us as the leader of the Opposition.
"He has completely failed to ask the questions that needed asking, like, why did we throw away our previous pandemic preparedness?
"Why have we just accepted lockdown? Why have we just accepted the loss of all our freedoms?"
Mr Humphris said he gave Sir Keir a "piece of my mind", adding: "I would say this to any politician - it's not a partisan matter."
Sir Keir struggling to turn around Labour's flagging fortunes ahead of local elections on May 6.
Boris Johnson's Tories have taken a 14 point lead over his party amid Britain's soaraway vaccine rollout success.
A survey out on Friday put the Conservatives on 43%, miles ahead of Sir Keir Starmer's struggling left-wing party which is down on 29%.
Comment: Sweden's response to the coronavirus reveals that lockdowns were absolutely not necessary and are instead more likely to cause many times more suffering and death than the virus ever could have. And it would appear that many more people are coming to that realisation: