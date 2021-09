© AAP Image / James Ross via REUTERS



Morrison earlier exposed himself to much mockery when he hailed Australians as a freedom-loving nation during a speech at the UN

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has teased fellow Australians with a return to some normalcy by Christmas, provided they vaccinate in large enough numbers and pressure provincial governments to cooperate.The Australian leader hailed his government's handling of the Covid-19 pandemic on the sidelines of a multilateral Pacific security summit in Washington, DC. "Sadly, here in the US more lives have been lost in one day than we've had over our entire experience in the pandemic... Buthe said in an interview with Channel Seven."We can ensure that Australians can go forward and not be held back by the strong controls we've had to live with.after the Victoria government reported wide-scale violations of health guidelines in the industry. The protests were generally dismissed by Australian officials as the actions of a small radical minority venting their anger.Speaking to the Weekend Sunrise program, Morrison offered a vision of a Christmas without the worst of the restrictions, including the ban to cross interstate borders in Australia., challenging provincial governments to deliver on their part. He said within weeks there will be enough vaccine doses in Australia to jab everyone who wants it.His message to Australians, the PM said, is that whatEven if lockdowns are lifted, he warned, some "sensible" restrictions will remain, like, perhaps occasionally in particular settings."The promise was criticized by Australian opposition, who see it as unreasonably optimistic and an attempt to cover up for the federal government's failures. Queensland Deputy Premier Steven Miles suggested that Morrison "should focus on his job" rather than "what might happen in Queensland in a few months' time.""I don't think Queenslanders willif we don't have it but New South Wales still does," he added.Anthony Albanese, the leader of the opposition Labor Party, blasted the PM, saying. "If Scott Morrison had ordered enough vaccines and built a national quarantine,," he tweeted. Several fellow Labor members voiced similar criticisms.General Assembly. His words contrasted heavily with footage of Australian police cracking down on anti-lockdown protesters and enforcing the health rules.The Australian government didn't make vaccines against Covid-19 mandatory, a fact that he stressed in the Sunday interview. But