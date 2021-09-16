Olympic gymnast Simone Biles held back tears on Wednesday, as she told lawmakers how the FBI and U.S. gymnastic and Olympic officials failed to stop the sexual abuse that she and hundreds of other athletes suffered from former doctor Larry Nassar.Biles added that USA Gymnastics and the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee failed to act while the FBI "turned a blind eye.""On no planet is what happened in this case acceptable," he said, later adding that the conduct of the agents who botched the case "was beyond the pale."It failed to document it for a year and a half, and misrepresented what she told them about her experiences.Several of the gymnasts said they were furious that the FBI failed to immediately interview them about the abuse after they had reported it.Once the FBI finally did contact them, they said the agents tried to downplay the severity of the abuse.Langeman served as a supervisory special agent in Indianapolis, where he led a task force that investigated child sexual exploitation, according to an interview he gave to a local podcast in 2018.Reuters could not immediately reach Langeman for comment.The FBI's investigation into Nassar started in July 2015, after USA Gymnastics President and CEO Stephen Penny reported the allegations to the FBI's Indianapolis field office.That office, then led by Special Agent in Charge W. Jay Abbott, did not formally open an investigation.Wray said the case was presented twice for possible prosecution and declined, but he deferred to federal prosecutors to explain their reasoning."We have been failed and we deserve answers," Biles said.Raisman, meanwhile, expressed frustrations that more has not been done to investigate USA Gymnastics or the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee for covering up Nassar's abuse for years."Why did none of these organizations warn anyone? USAG and USOPC have a long history of enabling abuse by turning a blind eye. Both organizations knew of Nassar's abuse, long before it became public," she said.In a statement, the USOPC said it remains "completely dedicated to the safety and well-being" of its athletes, and it has implemented reforms after hiring a law firm to conduct an independent investigation.USA Gymnastics did not immediately reply to requests for comment.