A strong earthquake swarm started under the area of La Cumbre Vieja volcano in the southern part of the Island yesterday.The strongest was a magnitude 3.4 event at 00.46 am local time this morning, which was felt by nearby residents.. Whether or not this might be leading up to new volcanic activity is impossible to say at this stage, as there seem not to be other signs of significant volcanic unrest at this stage.La Cumbre Vieja volcano last erupted in 1971, and it is considered one of the most active volcanoes of the Canary Islands. The situation clearly merits close monitoring.