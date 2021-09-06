© WJLA



Three people have been killed after a gang reportedly pulled up in a car and opened fire on a crowd in Washington DC.Cops are hunting for multiple gunmen following the shooting on Saturday night, which also left a further three people injured.Contee added a police security camera nearby caught images of the vehicle used in the attack.No arrests have been made yet and the motive is not yet known.Contee added: "Right now I'm pleading for the community's help."It is very frustrating. We have been talking about gun violence for a long time, and we know that this issue is not unique to Washington DC, but I think it speaks to the overall sickness that we are seeing in our community, and that sickness being gun violence."Metropolitan Police Department are asking members of the public to call (202) 727-9099/text 50411 if they have any information.