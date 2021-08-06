© Family handout/Lancashire Police/PA



Seven men have been jailed for life for the murder of a law student who was mistakenly gunned down in a botched drive-by shooting.The 19-year-old, who dreamed of becoming a solicitor, had fled from violence in her native Lebanon as a child to settle with her family in Blackburn, Lancashire.Ms Hachem was shot on 17 May last year while on a trip to a supermarket to buy food ready for when her family would break their Ramadan feast that evening.Fellow accomplices Ayaz Hussain, 36, of Calgary Avenue, Blackburn; Abubakr Satia, 32, of Oxford Close, Blackburn; his brother, Uthman Satia, 29, of St Hubert's Road, Great Harwood, and Kashif Manzoor, 26, of Shakeshaft Street, Blackburn were handed minimum terms of 32 years, 28 years, 28 years, and 27 years, respectively.Manchester-based hitman Raja and his driver Ennis were assigned the task.Abubakr Satia sourced a silver Toyota Avensis for just £300, financed by his friend Suleman, which was used by Raja and Ennis on the day of the shooting.Judy Chapman, 26, who was convicted of manslaughter for her involvement, drove the gunman and driver from Bolton with her boyfriend, Uthman Satia, as front-seat passenger. She then collected the pair after the shooting.Manzoor ensured the unreliable Avensis was able to be used after he jump-started the vehicle and left the engine running.