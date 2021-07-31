fedex facility indianapolis
© Getty
Law enforcement officials on Wednesday said they had found "no indication of racial bias" in the Indianapolis FedEx shooting that left eight dead, the Indianapolis Star reported.

Authorities said during a press conference that they had determined the shooting in April carried out by 19-year-old Brandon Scott Hole was "an act of suicidal murder." According to police, Hole had been planning the attack for at least nine months.

Four of the victims in the attack were Sikhs, leading to speculation that the attack may have been racially motivated.

However, authorities said Hole had been motivated to kill himself "in a way he believed would demonstrate his masculinity and capability while fulfilling a final desire to experience killing people."

Hole's mother had previously told authorities in 2020 that she feared he would attempt to commit "suicide by cop," after the FBI removed a shotgun from his bedroom.

The Sikh American civil rights group Sikh Coalition expressed disappointment at the announcement, the Star reported.

"While we recognize that it is impossible to know exactly what was in the shooter's mind, we are disappointed that the IMPD [Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department] and FBI still have not detailed how they ruled out bias as a possible motive in their accounting of the investigation," Amrith Kaur, the Sikh Coalition's legal director, said.

"Though law enforcement has said this investigation is over, for all the families who lost loved ones, the survivors, the Sikh community, and anyone else impacted by hate violence, these questions will remain forever," Kaur added.