© Getty

Law enforcement officials on Wednesday said they had found "no indication of racial bias" in the Indianapolis FedEx shooting that left eight dead, the Indianapolis Star reported Four of the victims in the attack were Sikhs, leading to speculation that the attack may have been racially motivated.The Sikh American civil rights group Sikh Coalition expressed disappointment at the announcement, the Star reported."Though law enforcement has said this investigation is over, for all the families who lost loved ones, the survivors, the Sikh community, and anyone else impacted by hate violence, these questions will remain forever," Kaur added.