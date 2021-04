"First and foremost, I want to express my deepest sympathies to the families, friends, and co-workers of those team members. Our priority now is in responding to the situation on the ground and helping our team members and law enforcement."

The gunman who killed eight people at a FedEx facility in the US city of Indianapolis was a former employee, the company says.He began shooting "randomly" almost immediately after exiting his car, according to police. Seven people were also injured and the gunman apparently killed himself before police arrived, officials say. This is the latest incident in a recent increase in mass shootings across the US.according to local media. Gurinder Singh Khalsa, a leader of the local Sikh community, told Reuters news agency that the FedEx facility was known for employing members of the community who did not speak fluent English.A statement from FedEx chairman and CEO Frederick Smith described the incident as a "senseless act of violence". The statement said Ordering flags to be flown at half-mast,(03:00 GMT) on Thursday in Indianapolis, Indiana - the state capital and its largest city.In a news conference on Friday, city officials saidyet, and noted that one may never be determined. "We'll never really know all the ins and outs of why this occurred, but we'll try our best," said police chief Randal Taylor.Craig McCartt, the deputy chief of criminal investigations, said that the gunman began firing as soon as he arrived at the building."When officers arrived they found a very chaotic and active crime scene," Mr McCartt said, adding that they believed the gunman used a rifle during the attack.Mayor Joe Hogsett paid condolences to the victims and called for Americans to tackle the "scourge of gun violence that has killed far too many in our community and in our country".He also called for people to fight against "the assumption that this is how it must be and we might as well get used to it. We need the courage that compels courageous acts."The FBI, which is assisting in the investigation, has been searching a residence in the area, officials said, but they refused to answer whether it was the suspect's home.A statement from FBI Indianapolis Special Agent in Charge Paul Keenan, said he might try to get killed by a law enforcement officer, CBS News reports.The suspect was interviewed last April and "no racially motivated violent extremism ideology was identified during the course of the assessment ," Mr Keenan said.Local media quoted FedEx worker Jeremiah Miller as saying he had seen the gunman firing.Five were killed, including a pregnant woman, in a shooting in January. In March, three adults and one child were killed after an argument broke out over a coronavirus stimulus cheque Last week, President Joe Biden announced his first steps since taking office to tighten gun controls following a series of mass shootings. It includes efforts to set rules for certain guns, bolster background checks and support local violence prevention.