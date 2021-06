© 2021 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation)



A lone gunman is under arrest after terrorizing drivers outside Phoenix during a one-and-a-half hour shooting rampage that killed one person and injured 12 others Thursday., officials said in a Thursday evening press conference streamed by ABC 15 Arizona., authorities said.One victim was found shot dead in their car on the side of the 101 Freeway, police said.Three people across the West Valley were hit by the crazed shooter's bullets and are expected to recover from their injuries, officials revealed.Nine other people were injured in car accidents or by shrapnel during the mayhem, cops said.Multiple federal, state and local officials are teaming up on the sprawling investigation, which is in its preliminary stage, according to police."If anybody out there has any information or somebody hasn't come home, or somebody is missing, we want you to call the Peoria Police Department or Silent Witness," Peoria Police Sergeant Brandon Sheffert pleaded, as investigators shut down highways and roads to piece together the indiscriminate violence."We do have the suspect in custody so at least we can now slow the process down to be more methodical and thorough."who will soon face a "litany of charges."Most, if not all of the unidentified victims were in cars, police said.Sheffert said.