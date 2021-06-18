Arizona shooting spree gunman vehicle
Suspect vehicle involved in Surprise shooting
A lone gunman is under arrest after terrorizing drivers outside Phoenix during a one-and-a-half hour shooting rampage that killed one person and injured 12 others Thursday.

Police received the first of many 911 calls about shots fired in traffic in Peoria around 11:10 a.m., officials said in a Thursday evening press conference streamed by ABC 15 Arizona.

Over the next 90 minutes, the driver of a white SUV went on to open fire at eight other locations in Peoria, Surprise and Glendale, before being taken into custody safely and without incident in a parking lot, authorities said.

One victim was found shot dead in their car on the side of the 101 Freeway, police said.

Three people across the West Valley were hit by the crazed shooter's bullets and are expected to recover from their injuries, officials revealed.

Nine other people were injured in car accidents or by shrapnel during the mayhem, cops said.

Multiple federal, state and local officials are teaming up on the sprawling investigation, which is in its preliminary stage, according to police.

"If anybody out there has any information or somebody hasn't come home, or somebody is missing, we want you to call the Peoria Police Department or Silent Witness," Peoria Police Sergeant Brandon Sheffert pleaded, as investigators shut down highways and roads to piece together the indiscriminate violence.

"We do have the suspect in custody so at least we can now slow the process down to be more methodical and thorough."

Police would only share that the alleged shooter is an adult male who will soon face a "litany of charges."

Most, if not all of the unidentified victims were in cars, police said.

"We don't know what the motive was. We don't have an idea of what this person was thinking when he went out and did this," Sheffert said.