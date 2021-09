© Twitter / @Shayan86

Protesters have stormed the headquarters of the UK's Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency in London's Canary Wharf and clashed with police amid a demonstration against plans to roll out Covid vaccines for children.London's Metropolitan Police force confirmed that a group of protesters attempted to breach the building that serves as the drug regulator's headquarters but were thwarted by officers and security guards who are now standing guard outside., according to UK media.It is not yet known if anyone was injured or detained in the clashes with police. The protest was taking place ahead of an expected decision by the UK's Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) on. While the JCVI's decision is advisory, the UK government has followed its guidance on the Covid vaccine rollout., with school-age children set to return to classrooms in the coming weeks.The demonstration at the MHRA's Canary Wharf office comes after similar protests elsewhere in London. On August 23, anti-vax activists gathered outside the office of tech giant Google to accuse the company of seeking to suppress those who are critical of Covid vaccines and restrictions imposed during the pandemic. Similarly,The MHRA, an independent drug regulatory body, is responsible for authorising the development of vaccines, clinical trials of potential new medicines and managing the supplies of vaccines and other medical items. Throughout the pandemic, it has worked closely with the UK government and medical providers, including the NHS, to coordinate the response to the Covid crisis.