SOTT Editors: We are publishing below, with permission, an email from a top executive at an American company whose clients include 100 of the Fortune 500 companies. The email was sent in reply to another executive asking for the writer's thoughts on whether he plans to be vaccinated himself or mandate it for his employees as a requirement for returning to the office. All names and company references have been redacted for privacy reasons.



Unlike most of us who are worried about being on the receiving end of vaccine mandates by employers, this executive also has to worry about pressure from other executives and investors to mandate it on others. Few such business leaders are actively fighting for the rights, dignity, peace, and financial security of their employees. This exec is currently the only voice in his company opposing the madness.

Email to the executive:

Hey [REDACTED] - are you giving any thoughts to getting vaccinated with all this Delta variant stuff going on? We've been having management committee discussions here about mandatory vaccinations to be able to come in to the office. We have office support people coming in most days that are not vaccinated and some of those with kids don't want to come in when they are in the office or invite clients into the office for meetings. Just curious as to how you are approaching it. Thx, [REDACTED]

The executive's reply:

(a) The virus at present poses de minimis risk for me personally (and virtually zero risk to any healthy child (a reference to your initial inquiry)); and

(b) Because these vaccines carry --> confirmed low/moderate short term -- inferred moderate medium term -- and expected high long-term health risk for what could be [though yet unknown] a majority of individuals who get the jab

Last comments before I dive into supporting details

(1) Everyone at the company must perform a daily (pre-commute) self-assessment health survey, whereby all individuals must confirm they are not exhibiting any of the known symptoms of COVID-19 (i.e., if you can't smell, have fever/chills, shortness of breath, etc., you can't come in to the office, period), without any pressure from management to respond they are symptom-free.

(2) (Optional) everyone, irrespective of vaccination status, must get tested weekly for COVID-19, such testing to be reimbursed by the company. If you test positive, you aren't allowed to come in until you test negative.

PART 1: RISK OF COVID-19 DEATH ---> DE MINIMIS FOR ME

For... 5% of... [COVID-19] deaths, COVID-19 was the only cause mentioned on the death certificate. For deaths with conditions or causes in addition to COVID-19, on average, there were 4.0 additional conditions or causes per death.

TWO OTHER THINGS TO CONSIDER

First, Ivermectin (links to the studies: (Link A & Link B)). Summary table as follows:

Second, Hydroxychloroquine (link to the studies). Summary table as follows:

(VERY BRIEFLY) PART 2: LONG-TERM RISKS OF [SPECIFICALLY] THE COVID-19 VACCINE --> HIGH

CLOSING THOUGHTS

AKA: a twisted rendition of the Dunning-Kruger effect in action

'The hottest places in Hell are reserved for those, who in time of moral crisis, preserve their neutrality.' ~ unknown

DISCLAIMER --> OBLIGATORY