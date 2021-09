© Reuters



A spokesperson said the country had asked that the shots be relocated to harder hit nations in view of global vaccine shortages.Chinese-made Sinovac shots were offered under the Covax programme which aims to help poorer nations obtain vaccines.Some 37,291 people - including health care workers and those with flu-like illnesses - had been tested and all were found to be negative, the WHO said in its weekly situation report The secretive nation imposed strict anti-virus measures from the beginning of the pandemic. It was one of the first countries to close its borders in January last year.This isn't the first time the country has rejected vaccines.citing concerns over potential side effects, a South-Korean think-tank associated with the country's intelligence service said.Russia's Foreign Minister, Sergey Lavrov, told reportersvaccine on multiple occasions.