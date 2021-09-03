Puppet Masters
North Korea rejects offer of almost three million Covid-19 jabs
BBC
Thu, 02 Sep 2021 07:02 UTC
A spokesperson said the country had asked that the shots be relocated to harder hit nations in view of global vaccine shortages.
Chinese-made Sinovac shots were offered under the Covax programme which aims to help poorer nations obtain vaccines.
As of 19 August, North Korea had recorded no cases of Covid-19, the World Health Organization (WHO) says.
Some 37,291 people - including health care workers and those with flu-like illnesses - had been tested and all were found to be negative, the WHO said in its weekly situation report.
The secretive nation imposed strict anti-virus measures from the beginning of the pandemic. It was one of the first countries to close its borders in January last year.
This isn't the first time the country has rejected vaccines. In July, it rejected shipments of around two million doses of the AstraZeneca jab, citing concerns over potential side effects, a South-Korean think-tank associated with the country's intelligence service said.
Russia's Foreign Minister, Sergey Lavrov, told reporters in July that it had offered to supply North Korea with its own Sputnik vaccine on multiple occasions.
North Korea has expressed some doubt over the efficacy of Covid-19 vaccinations, with state media frequently reporting on incidents in the US and Europe where individuals have had adverse reactions to the shots.
Comment: It looks like the Rocketman is smarter and braver than most of the "democratic" world leaders. He knows what is going on in the world, and he won't allow the PTB's Corona circus to have a show in his country.
Reader Comments
RC
Kim Il Jung refused them because he didn't wish to become Kim Ill Jung or Kim Dead Jung.
R.C.