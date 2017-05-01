© Sputnik / Illiya Pitalev

There is a great deal of propaganda and deliberate misinformation about North Korea, which the public should know.While neocons, a cheering corporate media, and Deep State, rush to war with North Korea, information is the ultimate weapon.For example, did you know that North Korea, China, and India, are theThey have pledged never to use nuclear weapons "first", but of course reserve the right to use them if attacked.How many times has the US threatened to use nuclear weapons against North Korea?Do you know that North Korea has, to cool off the ever-escalating tension? The offer was flatly rejected by both Obama and Trump.Can you resolve differences within your family without dialog? No dialogue, no peace. Why won't the US talk to North Korea??The neocons, Deep State, and media argument, insist Kim Jong-un is, and therefore you cannot negotiate with him.A look back at recent history illustrates the US and its complicit media demonize anyone we do not like, and the. Manuel Noriega in Panama, Saddam Hussein in Iraq, Libya's Muammar Gaddafi, and Syria's Assad, serve as recent examples.But the demonizing of Kim Jong-un continues as we move towards another war, and once again the public buys into the myth.Some might suggest we have a very irrational leader in this country. This attitude of demonizing is akin to the Taliban's offer to turn over Osama Bin Laden so many years ago, and the US, then under Bush, flatly rejected the Taliban offer saying we don't talk to such people.War is the result of failed diplomacy, or the absence of diplomacy. Perhaps we did not want diplomacy, perhaps we don't want diplomacy now.Do you knowYou may not know the US conducts war games that simulate the overthrow of the North Korean government, and this year there were almost 400,000 soldiers participating. Did you know that??Did you know, this year the games were given the nameand were designed to simulate the attack and overthrow of North Korea?Do you know the Korean War has never officially ended because there was no formal truce signed? This is one of North Korea's demands.A final treaty to end the Korean War was never signed, becauseDo you know in 1993 the US announced it was re-targeting hydrogen bombs from the old USSR to North Korea?Do you know George Bush called the leader of North Korea a "pygmy", and said he wanted to "topple his regime"?Do you knowk, and referred to North Korea as a member of the "axis of evil"? It was shortly thereafter that North Korea left the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty, and threw out of the country all inspectors.Neocons, Deep State, and the corporate media, argue North Korea is a threat to the US, and just days ago Trump said they were a "threat to the world"? That is asinine, asTo suggest North Korea is a "threat to the US" or the "world" is either sheer stupidity, or an outright lie, and yet a CNN poll shows 37% of the US public believes North Korea is a threat to the US.Who says propaganda isn't effective? Do you know the recent leader of South Korea was impeached for corruption, and there is a pending election to decide on new leadership?The opposition party wants the US out of South Korea, and also wants the THAAD missile system recently installed by the US dismantled.Theresa May, in Great Britain, shocked many recently, when she announced she would be willing to use nuclear weapons in a "first strike". Why have we not declared war on Britain, as Theresa May is apparently a bit "irrational"?Experts suggest North Korea has perhaps 8 nuclear weapons, but has no effective delivery system. The US has 7,000, of which a large number are deployed against North Korea. .How many countries is the US currently bombing?? Can't answer?Who is the aggressor here? Who has refused to "talk" to North Korea?Who has threatened to use nuclear weapons repeatedly against North Korea?Why can't the US simply sit down and agree to bilateral talks?This whole policy of antagonizing, instead of talking, is insane!We know its insanity; we don't know if it is an intentional rejection of diplomacy.