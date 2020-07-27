© KCNA via Reuters

The city of Kaesong has been placed on lockdown after a person with symptoms of coronavirus "illegally" crossed the border, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un announced at an emergency anti-epidemic meeting.The suspected patient zero reportedly entered the country on July 19, after defecting to South Korea some three years ago. He has since been quarantined, but "several medical check-ups of the secretion of that person's upper respiratory organ and blood" returned "uncertain results," according to state news agency KCNA. If confirmed, it would be the first Covid-19 case officially acknowledged by North Korea.At an emergency meeting on Saturday, top North Korean leadership and health officials discussed the "dangerous situation in Kaesong city that may lead to a deadly and destructive disaster."Kim Jong-un said that he "took the pre-emptive measure of totally blocking Kaesong city and isolating each district and region from the other."An already extremely isolated North Korea almost immediately shut its remaining cross-border movement back in January, soon after the coronavirus outbreak spread beyond Wuhan, China. As the pandemic infected nearly 16 million people and killed 640,000 in the following six months, Pyongyang has so far reported zero Covid-19 cases.Just across the world's most heavily fortified border, South Korea also somewhat managed to keep the epidemic under control, reporting only 14,000 cases and fewer than 300 deaths to date.