Scotland Yard has drawn ridicule for indulging in "woke political nonsense" after it emerged that the UK's largest police force is apparently set to conduct a review into whether to issue gender-neutral uniforms to its officers.The Metropolitan Police is reportedly consulting its 30,000 officers on the current uniform. With the contract with its current uniform supplier set to expire in 2023, the force is said to be reviewing what changes need to be made when a new contract is signed."This important feedback will be taken into consideration before a new contract is agreed," an unidentified Met source told the paper - which reported that the decision could have "wider ramifications" for other public bodies and armed services with separate gender-based uniforms.In response to the Met's uniform review, human rights campaigner Peter Tatchell told The Sun that there needed to be one uniform for all officers - claiming that "separate uniforms... is a legacy of the sexist past.""The police have become a complete and utter joke. Thank God I'm out," tweeted Stu Hamilton, whose user profile identifies him as a British military veteran and "retired cop."Some users debated the pros and cons of having a "one style fits all" approach, weighing the questions of wearers' comfort and practicality against the supposed "huge amount of money" saved by having a single uniform type.