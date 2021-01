Police in England have deleted an angry Twitter message and issued a clarification, apparently trying to save face after being ridiculed for seemingly threatening to impose fines for throwing snowballs amid a Covid-19 lockdown."We were trying (to) highlight that leaving your home to carry out acts of antisocial behaviour could be considered a breach of the Covid-19 regulations," West Mercia Police tweeted on Friday. "On reflection, we really didn't word this very well. Sorry."The incident in question occurred late Thursday night, when three people were allegedly seen throwing snowballs at the homes of elderly residents.But, as observers suggested that the message should have been a "joke" or a "parody."and added, "This behaviour is not acceptable at any time." But the new context appeared to do little to assuage public anger, and the original tweet was later deleted."I also heard there were some boys playing conkers and stealing a freshly baked pie that was cooling on a windowsill," author and musician Andrew O'Neill said. Another observer tweeted, "Your original protest has NHS propaganda on it, so you most definitely were relating the snowball crimes to Covid."Another clarification came later Friday, when police quipped, "Well, that definitely snowballed out of hand" and added that contrary to the implication of the original message, throwing snowballs wouldn't, in itself, merit a fine."The pandemic is stressful enough for people, particularly those that are more vulnerable, without them being made to feel worse and isolated in their homes as a result of disgraceful anti-social behaviour ," Superintendent Mo Lansdale said in an accompanying statement. She added that the use of Covid fines is "one of the powers" that police can use to protect people from such behaviour.But. "It's OK, you were only following ze orders," one commenter said. "You stick with that line." Another added, "You have zero understanding or empathy, nor realisation of the level of the loss of respect for your position."The snowball controversy comes amid a national Covid-19 lockdown and concerns that the UK government will make restrictions even tighter.