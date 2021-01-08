© Pixabay



Children can be used as undercover spies by more than 20 state agencies, guidance for the Government's covert intelligence bill reveals., says the guidance quietly laid by the Government this month.Older children aged 16 and 17 could even be recruited to spy on their parents if they were suspected of being involved in crime or terrorism.However, the guidance says child spiesCritics said the Government's safeguards did not go far enough and on Wednesday night tabled an amendment to the bill for debate next week thatthe use of child spies by preventing their deployment if there was a risk of "any foreseeable harm".but they must appoint an "authorising" senior executive to validate and oversee any operations.to act as spies to gather evidence on their parents provided "careful consideration has been given to whether the authorisation is justified in light of that fact".but can have "unique access to information that is important in preventing and prosecuting gang violence and terrorism".The case was brought by the charity Just For Kids Law which argued that there were not "adequate safeguards" governing recruiting and deploying children as spies.Jennifer Twite, of Just For Kids Law, said: "We are deeply concerned that the Government is taking an 'end justifies the means' approach by suggesting that it might sometimes be justified to put children in harm's way."This is entirely contrary to our international obligations to treat the best interests of a child as a primary consideration and an extremely worrying way for law enforcement to behave."Any handler of a child spy will be required under the bill to carry out a "risk assessment" before they are deployed - andHowever, the amendment, due to be considered on January 13, would block any operation where there was a risk of foreseeable harm.The Government faces a major Lords revolt with former Conservative Defence Secretary George Younger, children's rights campaigner and filmmaker Baroness Kidron, Labour and the Lib Dems behind the amendment.Stella Creasy, the leading Labour MP who helped draft the amendment, said: "If the Government don't accept this amendment,It is one thing catching someone serving alcohol to under-aged, but a very different proposition if your dad is a kingpin in a county lines gang.Security Minister James Brokenshire said: "Juvenile covert human intelligence sources are used very rarely and only where careful consideration has been given to the welfare of the child."It may be necessary to help remove the child and other young and vulnerable people from the cycle of crime that they are in. This includes helping to prevent and prosecute gang violence, drug dealing and the 'county lines' phenomenon which all have a devastating impact on young people and communities."Their use is governed by a strict legal framework and is overseen by the Investigatory Powers Commissioner. We are strengthening the safeguards which apply in the very rare cases that a child is tasked to participate in criminality to ensure that their best interests are always a primary consideration in the decision making process."