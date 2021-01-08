Covert child agents can also break the law if it means they will be able to glean information that could prevent or detect crime, protect public health, safety, or national security or help collect taxes, says the guidance quietly laid by the Government this month.
Comment: Guidance so vague and broad that it will easily be used against anyone 'suspected' of not following the ever-changing, tyrannical lockdown measures.
Older children aged 16 and 17 could even be recruited to spy on their parents if they were suspected of being involved in crime or terrorism.
However, the guidance says child spies should only be recruited or deployed in "exceptional circumstances," with their handlers required to give "primary consideration" to the need to "safeguard and promote the best interests of the juvenile".
Comment: "Exceptional circumstances" are whatever the corrupt establishment deem them to be so long as it furthers their nefarious agenda and enforces their pseudo-reality: Psychopathy and the Origins of Totalitarianism
Critics said the Government's safeguards did not go far enough and on Wednesday night tabled an amendment to the bill for debate next week that would severely restrict the use of child spies by preventing their deployment if there was a risk of "any foreseeable harm".
Comment: 'Restrict' the bill? How about any abuse of children as spies be outlawed?
Children's Commissioner Anne Longfield said their use should be banned: "I remain to be convinced that there is ever an appropriate situation in which a child should be used as a CHIS [Covert Human Intelligence Source]. This practice is not in the best interests of the child."
The bill allows 22 state agencies - from the intelligence services, police and military to councils, HMRC, Home Office and Ministry of Justice - to use undercover agents including children but they must appoint an "authorising" senior executive to validate and oversee any operations.
Comment: Why, all of a sudden, do 22 agencies want to be given the use of children in their nefarious activities? Is it because, after nearly a year of lockdown conditioning, they are now emboldened to do so?
No child under 16 can be used to spy on their parents but the guidance allows children aged 16 or 17 to act as spies to gather evidence on their parents provided "careful consideration has been given to whether the authorisation is justified in light of that fact".
Comment: Another bill allows these agencies to commit crimes so they could, legally, use a child of any age.
The Home Office said child spies are only used when necessary but can have "unique access to information that is important in preventing and prosecuting gang violence and terrorism".
The High Court ruled last year that police recruitment and use of child spies to penetrate "county lines" drug gangs and other criminal or terrorist organisations was lawful and not a breach of their human rights.
Comment: That tells us how ponerized the High Court are.
The case was brought by the charity Just For Kids Law which argued that there were not "adequate safeguards" governing recruiting and deploying children as spies.
Jennifer Twite, of Just For Kids Law, said: "We are deeply concerned that the Government is taking an 'end justifies the means' approach by suggesting that it might sometimes be justified to put children in harm's way.
"This is entirely contrary to our international obligations to treat the best interests of a child as a primary consideration and an extremely worrying way for law enforcement to behave."
Any handler of a child spy will be required under the bill to carry out a "risk assessment" before they are deployed - and any operation would be limited to four months.
Comment: How considerate.
However, the amendment, due to be considered on January 13, would block any operation where there was a risk of foreseeable harm.
The Government faces a major Lords revolt with former Conservative Defence Secretary George Younger, children's rights campaigner and filmmaker Baroness Kidron, Labour and the Lib Dems behind the amendment.
Stella Creasy, the leading Labour MP who helped draft the amendment, said: "If the Government don't accept this amendment, they have to tell us why they want the power to put children in the path of foreseeable harm.
"Equally, how can a child consent to spy on their parents? It is one thing catching someone serving alcohol to under-aged, but a very different proposition if your dad is a kingpin in a county lines gang. Most of these are very vulnerable children."
Security Minister James Brokenshire said: "Juvenile covert human intelligence sources are used very rarely and only where careful consideration has been given to the welfare of the child.
"It may be necessary to help remove the child and other young and vulnerable people from the cycle of crime that they are in. This includes helping to prevent and prosecute gang violence, drug dealing and the 'county lines' phenomenon which all have a devastating impact on young people and communities.
Comment: It's 2021, there are already a raft of laws available to agencies to catch criminals and to enable them to remove children from an environment where their life is at risk.
"Their use is governed by a strict legal framework and is overseen by the Investigatory Powers Commissioner. We are strengthening the safeguards which apply in the very rare cases that a child is tasked to participate in criminality to ensure that their best interests are always a primary consideration in the decision making process."
Comment: The UK has entered a chilling stage in its descent into totalitarianism, because this new bill just so happens to have been introduced at the same time as a whole raft of new powers, with the majority declared as an 'emergency' in order to bypass all democratic processes. These include the recent court ruling that ALL UK agencies are now legally allowed to commit crimes, including torture and murder; calls to criminalize anyone speaking out against the totalitarian measures; and the power to break into the homes of anyone SUSPECTED of 'breaking lockdown rules'.